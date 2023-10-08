LSU moves up in latest AP Top 25 Poll following win against Missouri

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers moved up one spot in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released on Sunday, October 8.

The Tigers are ranked No. 22 after scoring a 49 - 39 victory on the road against Missouri in Columbia.

Below is the complete list of rankings from Sunday, October 8:

Georgia Michigan Ohio State Florida State Oklahoma Penn State Washington Oregon Texas USC Alabama North Carolina Ole Miss Louisville Oregon State Utah Duke UCLA Washington State Tennessee Notre Dame LSU Kansas Kentucky Miami

LSU is set to take on Auburn on Saturday, October 14, in Tiger Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. The game will air on ESPN.

