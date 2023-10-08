LSU moves up in latest AP Top 25 Poll following win against Missouri
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers moved up one spot in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released on Sunday, October 8.
The Tigers are ranked No. 22 after scoring a 49 - 39 victory on the road against Missouri in Columbia.
Below is the complete list of rankings from Sunday, October 8:
- Georgia
- Michigan
- Ohio State
- Florida State
- Oklahoma
- Penn State
- Washington
- Oregon
- Texas
- USC
- Alabama
- North Carolina
- Ole Miss
- Louisville
- Oregon State
- Utah
- Duke
- UCLA
- Washington State
- Tennessee
- Notre Dame
- LSU
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Miami
LSU is set to take on Auburn on Saturday, October 14, in Tiger Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. The game will air on ESPN.
