LSU moves up in latest AP Top 25 Poll following win against Missouri

LSU versus Missouri
LSU versus Missouri(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers moved up one spot in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released on Sunday, October 8.

The Tigers are ranked No. 22 after scoring a 49 - 39 victory on the road against Missouri in Columbia.

RELATED: Daniels heroic in win over Missouri

Below is the complete list of rankings from Sunday, October 8:

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. Ohio State
  4. Florida State
  5. Oklahoma
  6. Penn State
  7. Washington
  8. Oregon
  9. Texas
  10. USC
  11. Alabama
  12. North Carolina
  13. Ole Miss
  14. Louisville
  15. Oregon State
  16. Utah
  17. Duke
  18. UCLA
  19. Washington State
  20. Tennessee
  21. Notre Dame
  22. LSU
  23. Kansas
  24. Kentucky
  25. Miami

LSU is set to take on Auburn on Saturday, October 14, in Tiger Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. The game will air on ESPN.

