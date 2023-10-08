Long-time elected official Elcie Guillory laid to rest

50/50 Thursdays
By Devon Distefano
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Elcie Guillory, longtime elected official of Calcasieu Parish, was laid to rest.

Family, friends, and community members attended his funeral at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.

Guillory served 31 years as an elected official, first on the Calcasieu Police Jury where he served 17 years, and then 14 consecutive years as a state representative.

Guillory would have turned 90 in December.

