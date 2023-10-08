Jeff Davis Tourist Commission hosts Stearman Fly In event

50/50 Thursdays
By Chloe-Jaid Hebert
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Jeff Davis Tourist Commission hosted their annual Stearman Fly In, welcoming pilots from all around to interact with the community.

“It’s a really great feeling to have all the pilots come because they come from all over and so they get to come in and they get to experience our culture. They get to eat our food, [experience] our hospitality,” Randy Whetstine, VP of Destination Development said.

Activities today included a top gun contest and a flight formation.

