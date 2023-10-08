Hundreds show up to Rouge et Blanc Food & Wine Festival

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Fine wine and some tasty bites were had at the Rouge et Blanc Wine and Food Festival at McNeese State University.

Festival-goers had the opportunity to try a variety of wines from around the world.

Many McNeese alumni attended the event and they tell us they believe it’s a great way to give back to the McNeese Banners Series which hosts musical and artistic performances each year.

“I came here to support McNeese and Banners does a lot for our community and a lot for our university it introduces cultural diversity, helps us learn a lot about different cultures, and put on concerts, and its really great that the community is supporting them,” McNeese alum, Hanna Goodwin said.

The event is the McNeese Banners Series annual fundraiser.

