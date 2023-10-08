Habibi Shrine Circus performs at Lake Charles Civic Center

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Families packed the Civic Center as The Habibi Shrine Circus came to town.

Guests were entertained by several performers who showcased their unique talents.

Juggling, aerial acts, and several other acts brought people to their feet.

There will be two more shows at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8.

Tickets are free for children 12 and under. Tickets for 13 to 17 year old’s cost $15, and $25 for adults.

