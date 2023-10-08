First Alert Forecast: One more cool night, then a warming trend begins

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Temperatures will be cool once again overnight into Monday morning with lows in the 40s in most areas. High thin clouds will stream across the area and this could impact the forecast.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Monday will start off with lows in the 40s in most areas, with coolest temperatures north of I-10 where clouds are less likely. Farther south along I-10 clouds could stick around and keep temperatures a few degrees warmer, and along the coast lows will only reach the upper 50s to low 60s. The clouds that will move across the area will not produce rain as the air is far too dry to allow anything to reach the ground.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Humidity will increase on Tuesday as southerly winds return and that means warmer temperatures too. An area of low pressure will move northeast from south Texas across the northern Gulf of Mexico; this will bring a chance of rain to our area for Wednesday into Thursday. The best chance of rain will likely remain offshore with possibly a sharp difference in rain from south to north across Southwest Louisiana.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Another cold front will arrive later this week, most likely sometime Friday; this front may not have much moisture and this rain chances look limited. But this front will bring another round of cool and dry air to Southwest Louisiana just in time for the weekend with lows returning to the 50s and highs in the 70s by Saturday and remaining nice well into next week. At this time it looks like the weather may cooperate for the annual solar eclipse which occurs Saturday around 12 pm, more details on that later this week.

