DeQuincy KCS Railroad Depot celebrates 100-year anniversary

By Devon Distefano
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The former Kansas City Southern Depot in DeQuincy celebrated 100 years of its existence.

The Depot now houses the DeQuincy railroad museum that contains decades of railroad artifacts and memorabilia.

To celebrate the big day, there were train rides for kids, live music, and an educational short film shown on the history of the railroads.

“Many of our people are employed by the railroads Missouri Pacific along with KCS still work for the railroad and for many generations people have worked for the railroad in DeQuincy so it still plays a major part in our livelihood in DeQuincy,” DeQuincy Railroad Museum president, Vance Perkins.

Perkins said the goal is to preserve DeQuincy’s history and the railroads that played a crucial part in the town’s development.

