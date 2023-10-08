Cowboys fall to (0-6) for first time in program history after loss to Texas A&M-Commerce

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys traveled on the road to Commerce, Texas to take on Texas A&M-Commerce and fell to the Lions 41-10.

Early on in the game, it felt like the Cowboys were coming out more patient on offense as quarterback Nate Glantz led the Cowboys down the field on a 12-play, 53-yard drive that ended in a Garrison Smith field goal to give McNeese an early 3-0 lead.

From that point on though it was a struggle for both the Cowboys’ offense and defense. The Lions went on to score two touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 14-3 lead including a 49-yard run by Commerce tailback Ra’veion Hargrove.

Those big plays would continue in the second half as well as the Lions put together five scoring drives in the third quarter alone including three touchdowns. Commerce quarterback Josh Magana got into a real rhythm in the half as he threw two touchdown passes, one for 30 yards and the other a 74-yard strike to wideout Jabari Khepera.

At the end of three quarters, the Lions led over the Cowboys by 38 after scoring 41 unanswered points, and that score would hold basically throughout the entire fourth quarter as Texas A&M-Commerce went on to win big and dropped the Cowboys to (0-6) for the first time in school history.

The Cowboys have a bye week set for this coming week before they are set to host the conference-leading Incarnate Word Cardinals on October 21.

