Astros win Game 1 of the ALDS against the Minnesota Twins

HOUSTON, Tx. (KPLC) - The Houston Astros kicked off their postseason run with a 6-4 win over the third-seeded Minnesota Twins.

Second baseman Jose Altuve got the scoring started for the Astros as he hit a 377-foot homerun to deep left field to put the Astros up, and they never looked back from that point on.

In the bottom of the third Yordan Alvarez added a home run as he sailed a ball over the right field wall to extend Houston’s lead to three runs over the Twins

With the Astros up 5-0, the Twins would then mount a little rally as they scored four unanswered runs that came from two home runs, one from Jorge Polanco and the other from Royce Lewis to make it just a one-run lead for Houston in the top of the seventh.

But soon after that in the seventh Alvarez would hit another home run to shut the door on the surging Twins as he added some insurance to the Astros lead to make it 6-4.

Justin Verlander took the start on the mound for Houston and was credited with the win as he went six complete innings giving up no runs on four hits.

Houston will be back in action at home tomorrow at 7:03 PM for game two of the series as they will look to take a commanding 2-0 series lead over Minnesota.

