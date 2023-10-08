50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Astros win Game 1 of the ALDS against the Minnesota Twins

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve connects for a solo home run in the second inning of a baseball...
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve connects for a solo home run in the second inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Tuesday, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By Justin Margolius
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Tx. (KPLC) - The Houston Astros kicked off their postseason run with a 6-4 win over the third-seeded Minnesota Twins.

Second baseman Jose Altuve got the scoring started for the Astros as he hit a 377-foot homerun to deep left field to put the Astros up, and they never looked back from that point on.

In the bottom of the third Yordan Alvarez added a home run as he sailed a ball over the right field wall to extend Houston’s lead to three runs over the Twins

With the Astros up 5-0, the Twins would then mount a little rally as they scored four unanswered runs that came from two home runs, one from Jorge Polanco and the other from Royce Lewis to make it just a one-run lead for Houston in the top of the seventh.

But soon after that in the seventh Alvarez would hit another home run to shut the door on the surging Twins as he added some insurance to the Astros lead to make it 6-4.

Justin Verlander took the start on the mound for Houston and was credited with the win as he went six complete innings giving up no runs on four hits.

Houston will be back in action at home tomorrow at 7:03 PM for game two of the series as they will look to take a commanding 2-0 series lead over Minnesota.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High
Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High
Fatal Crash generic image
Unidentified driver dies in fatal accident in Jennings
Two people are dead after a car and an 18-wheeler crashed at the intersection of Big Lake Road...
18-wheeler crash claims lives of 2 Port Arthur men
29-year-old killed in head-on crash
29-year-old killed in fatal crash
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
Overnight homicide on Broad Street

Latest News

Astros clinch third straight AL West title
Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez, right, is congratulated by manager Dusty Baker...
Astros’ Framber Valdez throws no-hitter in 2-0 win
Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws during the first inning of the team's...
Justin Verlander returns to Houston Astros via trade from Mets
Sam Houston Graduate Silas Ardoin Called up to AA