Two suspects arrested after police chase ends in Starks

STARKS, La. (KPLC) - Two suspects in a police chase that started near Vidor, Texas have been taken into custody, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The chase began in the early morning hours of Oct. 7, as the suspects traveled on I-10 E, Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent said. Once they crossed into Calcasieu Parish, Calcasieu Sheriff’s officers joined the pursuit.

The suspects exited the interstate at mile marker 4 and continued traveling until ultimately exiting their vehicle near Broussard and Toomey roads, Vincent said. They then began shooting at officers and fled into the woods, Vincent said.

The search ended at approximately 10 a.m. this morning when the suspects were located and taken into custody, Vincent said.

The suspects have not been identified. 7NEWS will update with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.