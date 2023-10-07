50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Two suspects arrested after police chase ends in Starks

By Jakob Evans
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKS, La. (KPLC) - Two suspects in a police chase that started near Vidor, Texas have been taken into custody, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The chase began in the early morning hours of Oct. 7, as the suspects traveled on I-10 E, Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent said. Once they crossed into Calcasieu Parish, Calcasieu Sheriff’s officers joined the pursuit.

The suspects exited the interstate at mile marker 4 and continued traveling until ultimately exiting their vehicle near Broussard and Toomey roads, Vincent said. They then began shooting at officers and fled into the woods, Vincent said.

The search ended at approximately 10 a.m. this morning when the suspects were located and taken into custody, Vincent said.

The suspects have not been identified. 7NEWS will update with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High
Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High
Fatal Crash generic image
Unidentified driver dies in fatal accident in Jennings
Two people are dead after a car and an 18-wheeler crashed at the intersection of Big Lake Road...
18-wheeler crash claims lives of 2 Port Arthur men
29-year-old killed in head-on crash
29-year-old killed in fatal crash
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
Overnight homicide on Broad Street

Latest News

One dead, one injured in Lake Street shooting
One dead, one injured in Lake Street shooting
TDL brings you all the action from Southwest Louisiana high school football every Friday night.
TDL WEEK 6: Play of the Week
TDL brings you all the action from Southwest Louisiana high school football every Friday night.
TDL WEEK 6: 2A roundup
TDL brings you all the action from Southwest Louisiana high school football every Friday night.
TDL WEEK 6: 1A roundup