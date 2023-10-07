SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 6, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 6, 2023.

Jose Alfredo Hernandez, 43, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; obscenity; disturbing the peace; two counts of contempt of court.

Willie James Byone, 41, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Stephen Austin Berniard, 47, Lake Charles: Obscenity; two counts of entry on or remaining in places after being forbidden; nine counts of contempt of court; disturbing the peace; solicitation on an interstate highway; criminal trespass; contraband; possession of synthetic marijuana.

Joshua CraigLitterial Espree, 33, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000; contempt of court.

Onjelette Victoria Reed, 30, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Deidrick Jamal Lyons, 40, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; cruelty to animals.

Joseph Chad Tucker, 44, Sulphur: Flight from an officer; theft of a motor vehicle; proper equipment required on vehicles.

Ryan Joseph Taylor, 24, Lake Charles: Second-degree murder.

Mickey Joseph Trahan, 42, DeQuincy: Contempt of court.

Kendrick Simone Hunt, 41, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm.

Rodney Allen Broussard, 39, Nederland, Texas: Operating while intoxicated; reckless operation; flight from an officer; aggravated flight from an officer; expired license plate; out-of-state detainer.

Lexen Garret Robinson, 23, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; following vehicles; secretary to require periodical inspection.

Kilan Martinez Woods, 27, Lake Charles: No turn signals; switched license plate; produce, manufacture, distribute, or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule I drug; illegal possession of stolen firearms; illegal carrying of weapons during the commission of a crime; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; drug paraphernalia.

Joseph Gamar Lockett, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia.

Gregory Paul Scarlatta, 35, Sulphur: False imprisonment - offender armed with a dangerous weapon; home invasion; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments; entry on or remaining in places after being forbidden; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; aggravated assault with a firearm; domestic abuse battery; two counts of possession of a Schedule II drug; two counts of drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; possession of synthetic marijuana; illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

