Sports Person of the Week - Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame inductee Kerry Joseph

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Kerry Joseph is arguably the greatest quarterback to ever play for the McNeese Cowboys leading them to two Southland Conference titles and is still the McNeese all-time leader in touchdowns, and is second in passing yards and total offense.

Joseph later played professionally and now serves as the assistant quarterbacks coach for Seattle.

Recently he received another honor as he was named to the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2024. Joseph is a name amongst an elite class that includes NFL record-setting passer, and Super Bowl XLIV MVP Drew Brees, WNBA All-Star Seimone Augustus, Tulane basketball coach Perry Clark, Mixed Martial Arts icon Daniel Cormier, Grambling baseball coach Wilbert Ellis, legendary high school football coach Frank Monica, Olympic wrestling gold medalist Kevin Jackson, and Breeder’s Cup-winning thoroughbred jockey Ray Sibille.

“This award I share with everyone who had an impact on my life and the people’s lives that I was able to impact as a leader throughout my years I’m not done, Joseph said.” I’m blessed now to be coaching in the NFL and now about giving my wisdom and knowledge to this next generation and just to make the game better and life better and that’s the legacy I want to continue to build and continue to lead”.

Joseph, who played for the Seahawks, Bengals, and also in the Canadian Football League says playing at the professional level was a childhood dream, and the competitive nature his father instilled in him and his brothers is what allowed him to succeed in life on and off the field.

“I know my mom is happy and joyful and I know my dad is in heaven and he’s rejoicing it’s going to be great, Joseph said. It’s so funny we had a neighbor who texted me to congratulate me the other day and his next message was he said I remember back in the 80s sitting in the driveway with your dad and your dad made the comment that you were destined for something special and it really choked me up, dad saw it in me and he saw it in my brothers and that’s why he pushed us so hard you look at me and my brothers now and that’s why we’ve been so successful.

The LSHOF ‘s Class of 2024 will be enshrined at the Hall of Fame’s home in Natchitoches for the 65th induction celebration.

