Rules amended for menhaden buffer zones, spill reporting

CAMERON, La. (KPLC) - A small victory this week for fishermen and conservationists.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced a Notice of Intent to amend the rules regarding commercial fishing. This comes after several reports of thousands of dead fish along the Louisiana coast.

In September, LDWF confirmed two foreign commercial fishing companies, Daybrook Fisheries and Omega Protein, reported three different net spills between the 11th and 15th.

An estimated 850,000 dead fish were left to wash up on Cameron Parish beaches. Those who work hard to protect that environment said change is long overdue.

“In addition to the menhaden, the pogies, there was also hundreds of dead redfish, other fish and wildlife that were included in that, and so, after working on this for so long, and after having incidents all summer long, I think the instances at Holly Beach and Rutherford Beach may have been sort of the tipping point for the Wildlife and Fisheries Commission to want to see something happen,” CEO and executive director of the Coastal conservation Association David Cresson said.

7News reached out to Daybrook Fisheries and Omega Protein, and in response, the boating companies responsible released a statement saying they worked together to clean up the fish by the weekend.

The following statement can be attributed to Ocean Harvesters, fishing partners of Omega Protein and Westbank Fisheries.

“Menhaden fish spills and net tears are infrequent in the Gulf menhaden industry, but they are an unfortunate reality. In the case of last week’s spill on Holly Beach, the menhaden industry worked collaboratively to clean up the fish that washed ashore, and contractors cleared Holly Beach by early Saturday.

During the 2023 season, the industry has spot tested stronger purse seine nets with a new design that increases their strength and durability, and it has been wholly successful. There is full commitment by the industry to begin switching over to these stronger nets in 2024, which should reduce the likelihood of future tears. Additionally, we are exploring the use of vessels that can be deployed in order to capture floating fish before they reach the shore case of future incidents.

The industry has operated for more than 60 years in the state of Louisiana, and Cameron Parish was once the hub of menhaden fishing in the Gulf of Mexico. Our industry respects the Cameron Parish community immensely and is fortunate to be able to work in these waters. The entire Gulf menhaden industry understands our responsibility to the state and the communities upon which we depend.

Gulf menhaden are sustainably harvested, and state and federal regulators closely monitor the harvest and bycatch to maintain a healthy fishery. Our record and commitment to the places we live and work speak for themselves.”

Omega Protein is the same fishery whose boating company was responsible for a fish spill nearly the same time last year, killing more than 500,000 pounds of fish. Ocean Harvesters, the boating company for Omega Protein, also said there is a full commitment by the industry to begin switching over to stronger nets in 2024, which should reduce the likelihood of future tears.

State Sen. Jeremy Stine (R-Lake Charles) and State Rep. Troy Romero (R-Jennings), with the support of other lawmakers, sent letters to LDWF asking for action by the department.

On Thursday, the Wildlife and Fisheries Commission passed a Notice of Intent to amend rules to Menhaden buffer zones and spill reporting.

Cresson explains what this means.

“Yesterday’s ruling would create a 1-mile buffer across the entire Louisiana coast, which you know, is a good, safe distance for this industry to operate,” Cresson said. “It also creates some special buffer zones around Cameron Parish, Holly Beach, Rutherford Beach. It also keeps in place a special buffer zone around Grand Isle.”

In addition, a 48-hour period is established for retrieving any Menhaden or bycatch intentionally or unintentionally released and establishes penalties and restitution due for failure to comply.

Cresson said it’s a step in the right direction.

“It’s still a very reasonable buffer, in which the industry can operate, that provides the protections for our shoreline, where we won’t see the same sorts of problems, we saw a few weeks ago in Cameron Parish,” Cresson said. “We can have some balance that’s been long overdue.”

You can view the Notice of Intent here.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.