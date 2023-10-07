50/50 Thursdays
No named systems left in the Atlantic, watching one area of interest

By Joseph Enk
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Philippe had a much longer run that initially expected when it first formed, but finally became a remnant low on Friday near Bermuda while heading north.

Tropical Outlook(KPLC)

That leaves a tropical wave leaving the African coast as the only other area to watch in the basin. This wave could gradually develop over the next week as it moves west, and then northwest into the tropical Atlantic. Even if it develops, odds strongly favor a quick turn to the north into the open waters.

