McNeese, SOWELA nursing programs well-staffed despite national shortage of nurses

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With thousands of nurses on strike protesting staffing shortages, hospitals are not the only entities that are suffering.

Many schools are having trouble finding enough qualified nurses to teach in the classroom, but in Southwest Louisiana, it’s a different story.

“Our initial staffing model is to accept 60 students a semester that could be greater or lesser depending again on the number of qualified applicants we have,” McNeese Dean of Nursing Dr. Ann Warner said.

Dr. Warner said the program at McNeese is well-staffed with a core full-time undergraduate faculty of at least 22.

“We have not turned away any fully-qualified students to our bachelor’s degree program, and if we would have more students, we would do our very best to not turn away students because we understand the shortage is acute in Southwest Louisiana,” she said.

And over at SOWELA Technical Community College, the situation is very similar, but with the expansion of one of their nursing programs, the need for instructors can easily put them at a deficit

“We’ll be expanding to our sites to where we’re going to begin LPN to ASN - RN, so I will need faculty up in the Leesville area full-time faculty as well as clinical adjuncts,” Dean of Nursing Kristine Stout said.

With McNeese and SOWELA having 100% pass rates for nursing license exams, there is no stopping them now, and first-semester nursing student Ronald Metowyer II is an example.

“The shortage doesn’t bother me at least yet, but I am excited to jump in the field to help people in their time of need,” Metowyer said.

The clinical area he’s looking to focus on is ambitious.

“I’m looking forward to working in the emergency room area and then hopefully soon or in the near future maybe level up my education with nurse practitioner,” he said.

