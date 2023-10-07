50/50 Thursdays
LCPD sergeant applies for Baton Rouge chief of police

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KPLC) - A sergeant with the Lake Charles Police Department is among the applicants looking to become Baton Rouge’s new chief of police.

Chief Murphy Paul is resigning in November. Today the mayor received the civil service exam results of nearly two dozen candidates, including Sgt. Andrew Malveaux of LCPD.

Sgt. Andrew Malveaux
Sgt. Andrew Malveaux(Lake Charles Police Department)

Malveaux is among the 21 candidates who passed the test.

It is now up to Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome to choose the next chief. She has 60 days to interview candidates.

