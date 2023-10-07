Landlord charged with pointing gun at, threatening to kill tenant

WADSWORTH, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An Ohio man claims he’s now living in fear and sleeping in his car after his landlord threatened to kill him over the weekend.

WOIO reports Richard Wilke said his landlord showed up at his apartment on Durling Drive in Wadsworth last Saturday when things escalated. He says his landlord ended up pulling out a gun and threatening to kill him right outside his front door.

“He told me he was going to put one right between my eyes ... and I took him seriously,” Wilke said. “There was not a doubt in my mind that that man was prepared to kill me in that moment I was terrified for my life.”

Wilke, 37, said he’s lived in the apartment for the past five years and he never had any problems with his landlord.

“There was a mild disagreement between my landlord and I regarding a rodent control problem and some repairs that had gone, I guess, unattended, you could say,” Wilke said.

He said his oven has never worked and he’s asked for it to be fixed but claims it never was. He said there are also several holes in his wall that mice have been using to come into his apartment.

“I’ll just be sitting in my living room and a mouse will be scurrying over my foot. Like, that’s not acceptable for anybody in those living conditions,” Wilke said.

He said an exterminator came out and set traps but told him the holes needed to be sealed. He said he started calling his landlord asking for him to do the work.

“After we had discussed the matter on the phone, (he) decided I had been calling him too many times for his liking and called Wadsworth PD,” said Wilke. “So, at that point, they asked me to stop calling him so I could avoid a harassment charge, which I immediately did, and I left him alone the rest of the day. About an hour and a half later, he shows up at my apartment and I hear my door close, and I see a figure moving away from the window back towards the parking lot.”

Wilke said his landlord, Terry Dotson, showed up with an eviction notice.

“He screamed, ‘30 days’ at me, and that was in reference to the notice to vacate the premises that he had provided me with just then, and he took a very strong disliking to my treatment of his notice. When I threw it to the side, he became very irate and produced a pistol and he then pointed it at my head and threatened to end my life,” Wilke said.

He said while the gun was pointed at his head, his 11-year-old son was just feet away inside the home.

“Unbeknownst to him, his father is being held at gunpoint while he’s playing video games inside,” the father said.

Then he noticed a young lady pulled up in her car.

“I strongly believe that’s what saved my life was that young lady’s presence and being a witness to the situation,” Wilke said.

Wilke called 911 and his landlord eventually took off. Springfield Township police arrested Dotson later that day and he was booked in the Medina County jail for aggravated menacing. Wilke also filed a restraining order against him.

“He’s not allowed within 500 feet of this residence which is his property or within 500 feet of myself or my son,” said Wilke.

Wilke is on disability and suffers from depression, anxiety, and PTSD. He also is part of the Medina Metropolitan Housing Authority Program and now he has to find a new place to live.

“This has exacerbated my condition greatly,” Wilke admitted. “I’m constantly in paranoia.”

Dotson has not answered requests for comment.

Dotson is scheduled to be back in Wadsworth Municipal Court on Dec. 11. Until then, Wilke says he’s constantly looking over his shoulder and trying to find a new place to live.

