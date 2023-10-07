High speed chase crosses state line, ends in Sulphur

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - A driver led law enforcement on a high-speed chase that crossed state line, starting in Port Arthur and ending in Sulphur.

Chief Deputy Chris Savoie with the Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies tailed the driver once they crossed the state line traveling at an excess of 100 mph on La. 82. The driver continued traveling onto La. 27 North, through Hackberry and into Calcasieu Parish.

Once inside Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana State Police Troop D assisted in the pursuit.

Tire deflation devices were placed on La. 27 near Sulphur causing the driver to crash, LSP Troop D spokesman Derek Senegal said. The pursuit came to an end on Ruth Street.

There is no word of a possible arrest at this time, and the driver has not been identified. 7NEWS will provide updates as they are made available.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.