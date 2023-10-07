50/50 Thursdays
Former Calcasieu Parish official Jimmy Vickers dies at 71

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Former Calcasieu director of planning and development Jimmy Vickers died Tuesday at age 71.

From Mississippi, Vickers lived most of his life in Lake Charles. He had an exceptional 35-year career with the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.

Vickers is survived by his wife, Jill Baker Vickers, a son and a daughter.

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, at Johnson Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at noon.

