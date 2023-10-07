50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

City of Westlake hosts West Fest

By Chloe-Jaid Hebert
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) - Westlake hosted it’s first West Fest, a festival to showcase the talent of Westlake.

With local musicians, food trucks, and other vendors, creative people from all over the area got to display their work and everyone was invited to enjoy a fun night of games, music, and food.

“The good lord blessed us with a beautiful day. We got a great crowd starting already. We’re gonna go to 10 o’clock tonight. We’re thrilled and honored that we get an opportunity to show off Westlake. The greatest thing about Westlake is our people, and I’m thrilled to be a part of this,” Westlake Mayor Hal McMillin said.

McMillin would like to thank everyone who came out tonight and hopes West Fest can become an annual event.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High
Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High
Fatal Crash generic image
Unidentified driver dies in fatal accident in Jennings
Two people are dead after a car and an 18-wheeler crashed at the intersection of Big Lake Road...
18-wheeler crash claims lives of 2 Port Arthur men
29-year-old killed in head-on crash
29-year-old killed in fatal crash
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
Overnight homicide on Broad Street

Latest News

City of Westlake hosts West Fest
City of Westlake hosts West Fest
Afternoon highs will likely stay in the 70's Sunday
Breezy Fall temperatures have moved in, dry air reviving fire danger
Ryan Joseph Taylor, 24, of Lake Charles was arrested on Oct. 6, according to the Calcasieu...
Arrest made in Broad Street homicide case
Tropical Outlook
No named systems left in the Atlantic, watching one area of interest