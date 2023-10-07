City of Westlake hosts West Fest

WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) - Westlake hosted it’s first West Fest, a festival to showcase the talent of Westlake.

With local musicians, food trucks, and other vendors, creative people from all over the area got to display their work and everyone was invited to enjoy a fun night of games, music, and food.

“The good lord blessed us with a beautiful day. We got a great crowd starting already. We’re gonna go to 10 o’clock tonight. We’re thrilled and honored that we get an opportunity to show off Westlake. The greatest thing about Westlake is our people, and I’m thrilled to be a part of this,” Westlake Mayor Hal McMillin said.

McMillin would like to thank everyone who came out tonight and hopes West Fest can become an annual event.

