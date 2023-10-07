Breezy Fall temperatures have moved in, dry air reviving fire danger

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Gusty northern winds have brought some much cooler temperatures Southwest Louisiana over the weekend.

This will continue through Sunday, although the northern breeze will be calming down a little compared to earlier in the weekend. A similar day to Saturday will be on tap with temperatures warming some during the day with a little more success as the cloud cover thins out further. Highs for the day will still be in the upper 70′s, possibly close to 80° for a few places that get all sunshine. Very dry air will keep any chance of showers out of the forecast.

Afternoon highs will likely stay in the 70's Sunday (KPLC)

Speaking of the dry air, that has brought at least one problem to the area along with gutsy winds. Gusts will still be around 15 mph out of the north on Sunday. Combined with very low humidity the fire risk has been agitated again even with the beneficial rains we saw Friday, and a red flag warning will be in place from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM. The bottom line is while you should definitely enjoy some time outdoors this weekend, please continue to use caution during your activities.

Fall temperatures stay in place as we start the week (KPLC)

The start of next week is the nicest weather we have had on tap since the spring. In fact, lows Sunday and Monday morning should fall into the low 50′s along I-10, and it is not out the question for a couple areas to drop to the upper 40′s further north if clouds can stay away. Humidity and 80-degree temps eventually return by mid-week, with another round of rain possible by the late week. That is when we’ll look for the next cold front to move through SWLA.

Temperatures will see some warming by mid-week (KPLC)

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Philippe has weakened into a remnant low near Bermuda. Elsewhere, a tropical wave is leaving the African coast. While that may develop over the next week, odds favor what becomes of it to recurve into the open Atlantic. You can find the latest with the tropics on our Hurricane Page.

