Arrest made in Broad Street homicide case

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department has made an arrest tied to the Broad Street shooting that killed one and injured three.

Ryan Joseph Taylor, 24, of Lake Charles was arrested on Oct. 6 and charged with second-degree murder, according to the Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report.

While LCPD has confirmed the arrest, no additional details have been released at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing.

