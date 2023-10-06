50/50 Thursdays
Volunteers requested to plant dune grasses on Cameron Parish beaches

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
CAMERON, La. (KPLC) - The Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana (CRCL) is asking for volunteers to help plant grasses at several beaches in Cameron Parish to help slow erosion and create wildlife habitats.

CRCL will be at the following beaches on Friday, October 6 and 7 planting bitter panicum:

  • Little Florida Beach
  • Gulf Breeze Beach
  • Constance Beach
Bitter panicum grass
Bitter panicum grass(https://plants.ces.ncsu.edu/plants/panicum-amarum/)

“Southwest Louisiana is experiencing land loss on its coast, but projects like this are slowing it down significantly,” said Gardner Goodall, Native Plants Program coordinator at CRCL. “We’re excited to be working with volunteers to help make a difference in Cameron Parish, not just for the people who live here but also for the industries and the wildlife such as migratory birds.”

The planting is supported by Cheniere Energy, Restore America’s Estuaries, and Serve Louisiana.

The minimum age to volunteer is 10 years old with volunteer check-in beginning both days at 8:45 a.m.

All equipment will be provided by CRCL, as will premade lunches and drinks. Close-toed shoes are required.

You can register to volunteer online HERE.

