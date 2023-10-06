SWLA reporting low early voting numbers in a year with a governor’s race

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Parishes across Southwest Louisiana are reporting relatively low early voting turnout for a year with the governor’s race on the ballot.

The total number of SWLA votes so far in this year’s gubernatorial primary election are 14,609 votes. For the 2019 gubernatorial primary election, the total number of SWLA early votes was 24,424.

With just over a day left in early voting, Southwest Louisiana is still 10,000 votes away from our numbers in the last gubernatorial primary. So far, we’ve reached about 60 percent (59.8) of our 2019 early voting total.

Early Voting by Parish 2023 Gubernatorial Primary (As of Oct. 6) 2019 Gubernatorial Primary Allen 545 1,460 Beauregard 1,138 3,287 Calcasieu 8,125 12,063 Cameron 837 1,160 Jefferson Davis 2,263 2,993 Vernon 1,701 3,461

Early voting for the Oct. 14 election will continue through tomorrow, Oct. 7. Those seeking to vote in-person can find their early voting location HERE.

