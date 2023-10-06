50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 5, 2023

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2023
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 5, 2023.

Sebastian Isiah Latigue, 22, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm; aggravated battery; home invasion; child endangerment; domestic abuse battery with the intentional use of force with a dangerous weapon; probation violation.

Fabian Gonzalez-Cintron, 33, Lake Charles: Illegal carrying of weapons; illegal carrying of weapons during the commission of a crime; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Daric Wane Vezia, 50, Lake Charles: Theft less than $1,000.

Brinasia Janae Roberson, 21, Lake Charles: Three counts of probation violation.

Matthew Bryan Hazel, 35, Ragley: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Michael Jacob Babineaux, 36, Ragley: Theft less than $1,000; simple burglary.

Larry Jermaine Chatman, 39, Lake Charles: Two counts of contempt of court.

Brittany Dionne Watson, 37, Lake Charles: Theft less than $1,000.

Wallace Rene James, 44, Lake Charles: Unauthorized use of a movable; revocation of parole.

Patrick William Townzen, 64, Lake Charles: Residential contractor fraud less than $500.

Ahmad Keith Thorne, 22, Welsh: Contempt of court; produce, manufacture, distribute, or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule I drug.

Raymond Dean Sonnier, 60, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Michael Henry Oliver, 57, Lake Charles: Theft less than $1,000; theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Bobby Chase Brunk, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; produce, manufacture, distribute, or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule II drug.

Cody Paul Dauzat, 23, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Kassie Nichole Bertrand, 25, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Frank James Celestine, 56, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; probation detainer.

Joseph Samuel Dominick, 63, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Lee Trahan, 36, Sulphur: Contempt of court; modification of exhaust systems; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under seventeen years of age; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Landico Damique Sam, 32, Lake Charles: Probation detainer.

