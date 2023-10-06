Senior citizens enjoy ice cream, meeting old friends at Beauregard Parish Fair

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Fair is going strong in Deridder, and you still have a couple more days to get in on the festivities.

We spoke with the oldest senior who attended this year’s event.

“I’ve been coming here for I know 30 years, just to get my free ice cream,” Augustus Hultquist said.

Nostalgia was in the air for 92-year-old Hultquist, who said he comes back every year for one reason.

“Seeing some of the people I haven’t seen the whole year, it seems like if you want to see somebody you haven’t seen for a year, come here you’ll see them,” Hultquist said.

The fair kicked off Tuesday with a parade and the 94th annual Beauregard Pageant.

“You have to know the fair and you have to be proud of representing your parish too, and I’m proud to represent my Beauregard Parish,” pageant queen Kaelyn Gunter said.

Some traditional favorites have been at the fair since its inception, like the classic homemade vanilla ice cream sandwich. Rodney Holliday said he’s been attending the fair since they were 10 cents, and now selling at $2.

All proceeds go to the American Legion to help veterans.

“Dixie-made ice cream has been out of business now for 15 or so years, and it’s harder and harder to get the type of ice cream we need but we do. You know you see a lot of old people like me that you don’t ever see anymore and you’ll see them at the fair and most of them will come by and get an ice cream,” Holliday said.

For anyone who has never attended the event, Hultquist gives this advice: “Come early and stay late because you get to meet all your friends, you haven’t seen in a bit and the food is really good.

The last day of the fair will be Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. and ending around 10 p.m.

