Possible car insurance scams being reported

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Viewers around Southwest Louisiana have reported receiving scam letters that their car insurance has been cancelled.

One viewer reached out to us with questions, saying she received a letter that her insurance had been cancelled, but when she called her agent, it had not been cancelled. The viewer also said others were reporting the same issue. KPLC looked into it and got this response:

“Recently, an insurance company inaccurately reported over 1,200 insurance cancellations to our agency. OMV has since cleared all records related to this error. If you received an insurance cancellation notice with Empire Fire and Marine Insurance (Insurance Company No. 21326, Policy No. 0139147), please disregard. Louisiana residents are encouraged to verify the status of their driver’s license online at //expresslane.org/online-services. Louisiana law requires motor vehicles registered in this state to be covered by liability insurance with a company approved to write policies in Louisiana or some other type of security.”

