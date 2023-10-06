Philippe no longer a tropical system, only one area of interest in the far east Atlantic

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After a long battle with wind shear, Philippe became a remnant low on Friday near Bermuda while heading north.

A wave leaving Africa is the only area of interest in the Atlantic. (KPLC)

That leaves a tropical wave leaving the African coast as the only other area to watch in the basin. This wave could gradually develop over the next week as it moves west, and then northwest into the tropical Atlantic. Even if it develops, odds strongly favor a quick turn to the north into the open waters.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.