Philippe approaching Bermuda, watching another tropical wave in the east Atlantic

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Tropical Storm Philippe is slowly moving north Towards Bermuda. The center of the system is located just under 200 miles south of the Island, and is picking up a little speed.

Tropical Storm Philippe (KPLC)

Philippe doesn’t really have much room left to get any strengthening in as it moves past Bermuda. Philippe poses no threat to SWLA as moves north, eventually setting it’s sights on northern New England as a remnant low.

Tropical Storm Philippe (KPLC)

Elsewhere in the tropics, we are watching a fresh tropical wave getting ready to leave African coastline. Some slow development is possible over the next week, but chances are moderate for the time being.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

