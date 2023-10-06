50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Philippe approaching Bermuda, watching another tropical wave in the east Atlantic

By Joseph Enk
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Tropical Storm Philippe is slowly moving north Towards Bermuda. The center of the system is located just under 200 miles south of the Island, and is picking up a little speed.

Tropical Storm Philippe
Tropical Storm Philippe(KPLC)

Philippe doesn’t really have much room left to get any strengthening in as it moves past Bermuda. Philippe poses no threat to SWLA as moves north, eventually setting it’s sights on northern New England as a remnant low.

Tropical Storm Philippe
Tropical Storm Philippe(KPLC)

Elsewhere in the tropics, we are watching a fresh tropical wave getting ready to leave African coastline. Some slow development is possible over the next week, but chances are moderate for the time being.

Tropical Outlook
Tropical Outlook(KPLC)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High
Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High
Two people are dead after a car and an 18-wheeler crashed at the intersection of Big Lake Road...
18-wheeler crash claims lives of 2 Port Arthur men
Fatal Crash generic image
Unidentified driver dies in fatal accident in Jennings
29-year-old killed in head-on crash
29-year-old killed in fatal crash
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
Overnight homicide on Broad Street

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The first real cold front arrives Friday with a cooler and drier weekend ahead
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
Wade's Thursday Nightcast Forecast
Clouds hanging around this evening before the cold front brings much drier air by Friday night.
KPLC / KVHP FOX29 / ABC SWLA News Now - KPLC First Alert Forecast
Cooler and drier weather is on the way this weekend.
KPLC 7 News First at Four - KPLC First Alert Forecast