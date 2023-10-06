Lake Charles officials come up with solutions to tackle litter

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The litter problem in Lake Charles is out of control.

“My name is Southwest Louisiana, and I have a litter problem.” That’s what Mayor Nic Hunter wrote in a Facebook post addressing the city’s litter issue. It’s an issue that’s been reported at the parish and even state level.

Hunter tells 7NEWS it will take more than education to combat the problem that needs attention now.

“It’s going to take a cultural shift,” Hunter said. “It’s not going to happen overnight.”

That’s why he asked the city council to support new partnerships and initiatives aimed at cleaning up the city. It will cost the city about $150,000 to $175,000 annually.

He said the city will supplement the state’s litter and vegetation maintenance along major highway corridors inside city limits.

“When you are driving along 210 or I-10, you see a lot of litter, a lot of grass that is growing out of control,” Hunter said. “We want to try to stop that from happening. So, we are going to spend city dollars to help the state to help take care of their interstate system.”

The city recently hired eight additional employees for litter clean up to supplement their crews. They will also offer overtime for such work on the weekends. The city will also be partnering with the Ward 3 Marshal’s Office to have an officer dedicated to litter control.

“This law enforcement officer would be able to write tickets, as opposed to a city inspector who does not have the ability to write a ticket on the spot, and that’s huge,” Hunter said. “If you hit people in their pocketbooks, you can get a better response.”

He said litter enforcement officers will focus heavily on commercial retail space with large parking lots. He said those areas and along the major highways are litter hot spots.

