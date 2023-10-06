Jennings man accused of battery after argument allegedly gets physical

JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - A Jennings man is accused of battery after he and his girlfriend allegedly got into an argument that turned physical, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Jeremy Blaine Gatte, 40, of Jennings was arrested on Oct. 5, when deputies were dispatched to the 2200 block of Hines Road in response to a physical disturbance.

On arrival, deputies spoke to the complainant who identified herself as Gatte’s girlfriend, and observed blood on her face and bruises on her hands, JDPSO said. She said they were arguing over her leaving and about a vehicle when they started fighting.

Gatte was booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Jail and faces charges of battery of a dating partner, criminal damage to property, and interfering with emergency communications.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.