‘I don’t want this to happen to someone else’s child:’ Mother speaks out after child faces school backlash for dancing

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - The mother of a Walker High School student claims school administrators wronged her daughter after taking away school privileges for dancing at a private party.

“I was physically there watching her do it. If I would have thought it was inappropriate in any way, I would have corrected my child,” Rachel Timonet said, Mother of the student.

Timonet says a fun homecoming weekend cost Walker High School senior Kaylee Timonet a high-achieving scholarship and her title as a member of student government. She says the punishment came shortly after the video of her dancing with friends at the private venue posted online by the DJ.

“If it was something that she did on school grounds and they called her in and addressed it, that’s fine. But when you address something that somebody is doing because of a personal belief,” Timonet said.

Rachel believes someone should be held accountable.

WAFB reached out to multiple people with the school board for more information. School officials say they are looking into this situation, but due to laws protecting student and employee privacy, officials cannot speak publicly.

