Gotta Eat: Snow Cone? Snow Problem!

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lulu’s Specialty Snow Cones aren’t your average sweet treat, they’re edible art. These snow cones have taken social media by storm lately with unique creations that will literally give you chills.

This Lake Charles sweet shop says its goal is to make people smile with their “Instagramable” creations.

Ashley Frantz is the owner of Lulu’s and says she has a great team that helps make it all possible, “It’s a team effort just making people smile that’s all we want to do you know?”

With snow cones piled high with toppings of your choice Lulu’s offers options you might not expect to see at your typical snow cone shop.

“We do cotton candy, cheesecake slices, white cake, fresh fruit..pickles,” said Frantz.

You’ll notice a consistent theme at this shop, the bigger, the better.

James Bias is one of Lulu’s regular customers who says there’s nothing like these artistic treats, “Compared to traditional snow cones they’ve gone above traditional snow cones.”

Sometimes it may look like chaos but the results speak for themselves with cool treats that are both decorative and delicious.

“I want to give them something unique to find when they got here and not just like a plain regular desert,” said Frantz.

The Pumpkin Cheese Cake Snow Cone. (Lulu's snow cones)

When I tried out the menu, my personal favorite ended up being the chocolate-covered strawberry cake shake and the banana pudding snow cone.

Both of these tasty treats are topped with crazy treats piled so high you’ll feel like you have to snap a picture. Personally, I was surprised by just how much flavor you can pack into a snow cone.

After Frantz and her family decided to open up in 2020, right in the heat of the pandemic, LuLu’s became a high-volume presence and ended up with a huge following on social media. And pictures of Lulu’s creations are still spreading far and wide.

This sweet shop in Lake Charles has one goal and that’s making people smile with their “instagramable” creations. (Lulu's snow cones)

“People come in and they’re so excited to tell us, ‘hey we came in from Oklahoma City’ or ‘we came from Houston.’ It’s really cool to get them to Lake Charles and they get to experience everything else we have to offer,” said Frantz.

But if snow cones aren’t your thing and want to sink your teeth into something a little warmer, you can try out their pepperoni grilled cheese made with mozzarella, nacho cheese, and marinara. Or knock it out of the park with a classic, the Chilly Cheese Dog.

Speaking of dogs, Lulu’s also offers something for the pups with a choice of snow cone flavors for your pets.

Amy Greer brings her furry friends to get a “pup cone” so often that she says the dogs look forward to it.

“We are here usually about 3 days a week rain or shine they get their pup cones. They get so excited” said Greer.

Stop by Lulu’s and you’ll know right away that this is the perfect place to chill, emphasis on chill. So, if you’re filling cool and creative, stop by Lulu’s Speciality Snow Cones at 2735 Country Club Road in Lake Charles to create your own masterpiece.

Located right behind Country Club Veterinarian Clinic.

