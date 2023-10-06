50/50 Thursdays
Former Lake Charles police sergeant appealing dismissal for stalking, malfeasance

By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Fire and Police Civil Service Board is hearing the appeal of a former police sergeant who wants his job back.  

Harold Nevels was fired last December after an internal investigation concluded he had committed domestic stalking and malfeasance in office, as well as policy violations.

The alleged victim was someone he had a romantic relationship with.

Nevels’ attorney, Todd Clemons, said in an opening statement that Nevels did not deserve to be fired.  

The first witness in the hearing was Police Chief Shawn Caldwell, who testified Nevels intentionally withheld certain information. Caldwell said that hampers Nevels’ credibility as a witness in cases, which diminishes his usefulness as an officer.  

Caldwell said he recommended to the mayor that Nevels be terminated, and he was. 

Caldwell was questioned by Clemons, who brought out an example of a local officer lying about committing a battery and keeping his job. Clemons said the battery was picked up on a camera showing the officer lied. 

About a dozen witnesses have been called to testify. They are not allowed to be in the hearing to make sure their testimony is not influenced by other witnesses.

