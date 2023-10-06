First Alert Forecast: Winds shifting Friday bringing a cool and dry weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Real Fall weather is finally coming in this weekend, with temperatures expected to drop overnight.

A cold front will finish moving through the area today, bringing a solid northerly wind shift and some drier air. Rain chances have quickly decreased after our wet Thursday, but a few isolated sprinkles could still pop up along the front. Cloud cover will still be hanging around, and this will help keep the afternoon from getting too hot while we wait for cooler dry air to finish moving in with gusty winds. Afternoon highs won’t actually be too different from yesterday in the low to mid 80′s, although it could be a few degrees warmer for those who get some sunshine.

Cloudy skies will stick around for the day as temperatures reach the low to mid 80's (KPLC)

By Friday evening, temperatures should fall to the 70′s after sunset and make a comfortable evening for outdoor plans and football games.

This will be our first “true” cold front of the season with lows reaching the low/mid 60′s Saturday morning and 50s in most areas by Sunday morning, lasting into early next week. Afternoon highs will be cooler too with highs only reaching the low 80s, possibly in the 70s if cloud cover lingers! Some clouds may should stick around Saturday, and the close proximity to the jet stream also may allow a couple isolated showers during the day. But overall, rain chances will be low and basically gone by Sunday as even drier air moves in.

Cool air is steadily moving in behind the front for this weekend (KPLC)

While this will easily be the nicest weather we’ve seen since the spring, the wind does bring at least one problem. Gusts will increase to over 20 mph by Saturday afternoon. Combined with the dry air and dropping humidity, that will enhance the fire risk again even with the beneficial rains we saw Friday. So while you should definitely enjoy some time outdoors this weekend, please exercise caution during your activities.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

In the tropics we are watching Tropical Storm Philippe, as well as a tropical wave leaving the African coast. You can find the latest with the tropics on our Hurricane Page.

