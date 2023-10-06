FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fall weather moves in this weekend with cooler and drier conditions

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Our first batch of fall weather is arriving just in time for the weekend! The front we’ve talked about all week will move south of the area Saturday, ushering in cooler and much drier weather.

Temps will likely be held into the 70's Saturday afternoon. (KPLC)

Temperatures will warm during the day, but northerly winds and some cloud cover will limit just how warm we get. As a result, we’re only expecting highs in the mid-to-upper 70′s, with low 70′s possible if clouds hang around late in the day. With the cloud cover could come the chance for a very isolated sprinkle, but the much drier air will prevent anything more than that. So rain is not a concern for any outdoor plans you may have.

Wind will gust over 20 mph at times Saturday, which may enhance the fire danger once again. (KPLC)

While this will easily be the nicest weather we’ve seen since the spring, the wind does bring at least one problem. Gusts will increase to over 20 mph by Saturday morning. Combined with rapidly dropping humidity levels, that will enhance the fire risk again even with the beneficial rains we saw Friday. The bottom line is while you should definitely enjoy some time outdoors this weekend, please continue to use caution during your activities.

Below normal temperatures last into early next week before a brief warm-up follows. (KPLC)

The rest of the weekend looks just as nice. In fact, lows Sunday and Monday morning should fall into the low 50′s along I-10, and it is not out the question for a couple areas to drop to the upper 40′s further north if clouds can stay away. Humidity and 80-degree temps eventually return by mid-week, with another round of rain possible by the late week. That is when we’ll look for the next cold front to move through SWLA.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Philippe has weakened into a remnant low near Bermuda. Elsewhere, a tropical wave is leaving the African coast. While that may develop over the next week, odds favor what becomes of it to recurve into the open Atlantic. You can find the latest with the tropics on our Hurricane Page.

