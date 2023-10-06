Could Steve Scalise become the next Speaker of the House?

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Republican Congressman Steve Scalise is one of those favored among Republicans to be the next Speaker of the House.

Scalise took to social media and said, in part, “Now, more than ever, we must mend the deep wounds that exist within our conference and focus on our objectives so we can get back to work for the millions of people who are counting on us. It is with that sense of responsibility and purpose that I am seeking the conference’s nomination for Speaker of the House”.

Along with the likability he has among most Republicans, including the MAGA corner of the party, he also has the No. 2 position of power in the House as Majority Leader for the Republicans. Many colleagues describe him as someone who’s not afraid of a fight after he was shot at a congressional baseball game in 2017. He was diagnosed with a blood cancer in August and has been undergoing treatment.

If Scalise were to become Speaker, he would represent Louisiana’s interests when it comes to setting budgets and appointing people to committees. That could mean more money going toward Louisiana needs. However even with is interest in the position Scalise and all the other Republican members of the Louisiana delegation voted to keep McCarthy.

“I think it was done for narcissistic, for selfish reasons, for fundraising reasons,” Republican Congressman Garret Graves told CNN.

Republican Mike Johnson of District 4 said in part on social media, “Speaker McCarthy delivered a Republican majority - not once, but twice - it was an honor to serve alongside him in the house republican leadership”.

Republican Clay Higgins of District 3 said, “I will not support personal vendettas or politically motivated attacks, nor will I allow our mission to be distracted from serious legislative business”.

District 5′s Republican Julia Letlow said, “I believe the 5th district sent me here to keep our country moving forward and to focus on passing fiscally responsible bills for America’s taxpayers. Let’s get back to work. I stand with our speaker”.

The only one to vote against McCarthy was Democrat Troy Carter who said, “This speakership has been dysfunctional since day one. Americans deserve better, and it is our job as elected officials to move our country forward. The ‘House Republican civil war’ we’re witnessing today is at best distasteful and at worst defective”.

The House plans to wait until next week to select its new Speaker, returning to Capitol Hill on Tuesday with an election on Wednesday.

