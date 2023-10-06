The Coalition to Restore Coastal La. hosts dune grass planting event

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana is hosting a two-day restoration project for Cameron Parish beaches.

More than 70 volunteers gathered to plant grass along little Florida beach to slow coastal erosion.

“I think it’s really important to be involved in restoration especially in Louisiana where coastal erosion is a problem that effects us all,” said volunteer Sierra Moran.

The project aims to restore dune habitats. That is a big mound of sand with different grasses, and on the back side, there are shrubs and trees. Gardner Goodall, native plants senior coordinator with the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana said this is important for wildlife.

“Very important for migratory birds as they cross the gulf, they’re looking for really healthy habitat to recover from their migration, and also protects inland communities from increasingly strong storms like hurricanes.”

Volunteers began early Friday morning, starting at different points on the beach. The planting will span from Little Florida Beach down to Constance Beach.

“We are working in pairs today, one person has a dibble, and they’ll work their dibble in the soil to a depth of about six inches and so we have bitter panicum that can root from cuttings, so these are cut from a mother plant,” Goodall said.

The Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana and Cheniere Energy have partnered for over 10 years to bring volunteers to work at the shorelines.

“So we are just honored to be out here to support and invest in this community with CRCL,” said Stephanie Huck with Cheniere community relations.

During the two day event, over 12,000 bitter panicum will be planted.

“If we lose this coast, the effect that it has for the mainland is huge,” Moran said.

If you would like to volunteer for Saturday’s Dune grass planting event, you can register here.

