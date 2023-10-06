50/50 Thursdays
Burn ban extended on Louisiana Dept. of Wildlife and Fisheries-owned land

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SWLA, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) approved an extension of a declaration of emergency Thursday, prohibiting all burning on all LDWF-owned or managed lands.

The declaration extension will remain in effect through Nov. 2 unless otherwise rescinded or modified.

According to the declaration, which was first approved on Sept. 1, all burning upon LDWF owned or managed lands is strictly prohibited. However, outdoor cooking is allowed using contained cooking equipment, designed for cooking purposes only, on a flame-resistant surface with a water source or fire extinguisher nearby.

This declaration aims to protect the fish and wildlife resources of Louisiana.

Failure to abide by this declaration shall constitute a Class 2 violation, according to LDWF.

