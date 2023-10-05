Vinton Library holding drive-thru dog treat program

50/50 Thursdays
By AnaClare Barras
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
VINTON, La. (KPLC) - Library staff at the Vinton Library will be giving out dog treats and capturing photos of owners with their pets throughout the month of October.

Photos taken by the library staff will be shared on the library’s social media.

Costumes are encouraged.

The libraries hours are Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. They are located at 1601 Loree Street in Vinton.

