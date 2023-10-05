Construction begins on new ferries for Cameron crossing

CAMERON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - It’s a big day for those in Cameron Parish who have dealt with the Cameron Ferry for decades.

For everyone who hates hearing the words, “the ferry is out of service,” take heart. The old ferry’s days are numbered.

Cameron and DOTD officials gathered in Lockport, Louisiana, for what they call a keel-laying ceremony. The keel is the backbone of a vessel.

A nearly $50-million project calls for the building of two new ferry boats for the Cameron crossing.

The existing ferry was built in 1964 and is often out of service, which causes major inconveniences for residents and workers.

“I actually live in Hackberry, and I work in Cameron, so I cross the ferry twice a day, five days a week. And when the ferry is down or having mechanical problems, if I leave Hackberry it takes me almost two hours to get to work,” said Julie Trahan.

“If we get here and the ferry is down for maintenance or something’s happened, we have to go through Hackberry, through Sulphur and around Lake Charles to get to work, and it’s hours to get to work,” said Erica Vaughan, who works in industry.

Iin the future, residents and workers can expect reliable passage from one side to the other.

DOTD Secretary Eric Kalivoda said the boats will allow for uninterrupted loading and unloading of large commercial vehicles. He said they are committed to improving infrastructure in Southwest Louisiana.

“The boats are not ready to be launched yet, but they’re at a point where the central sections are under construction here, and other components of the ferries are under construction in other shipyards and they’ll be brought together to finish the boats, and then they’ll be launched,” he said.

Officials said it will also allow residents to safely evacuate ahead of a hurricane. The construction is expected to be complete in mid 2025.

State Rep. Ryan Bourriaque (R-Abbeville) said few projects they’ve worked on are as needed as the Cameron Ferry. He said it will improve quality of life, economic competitiveness, tourism and public safety.

