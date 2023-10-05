50/50 Thursdays
Two fishing companies cited for violations

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents have cited two commercial fishing companies for violations related to harvest of the fish menhaden.

The charges stem from three separate events of net spills, which resulted in dead fish found near and on Cameron Parish beaches in September. The fish can get trapped in the nets, leading to their death in masses.

Agents cited Omega Protein for two counts of failing to report the release of purse seine gear, which are the nets used to catch fish, or menhaden within two hours on Sept. 20 and Westbank Fishing LLC for excessive killing of fish on Oct. 4.

LDWF agents learned about the dead fish on the beach and began an investigation. The investigation is still ongoing and further charges could be pending.

In addition to the citations issued, each company will face civil restitution for the value of the fish released or lost in each incident.

