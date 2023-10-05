Traffic stop leads to narcotics seizure in Welsh

WELSH, La. (KPLC) - A Jennings woman was arrested on Wednesday after narcotics were found in her car following a traffic stop by Jefferson Davis Sheriff’s deputies.

Deputies stopped a black Camaro for a traffic violation on North Adams and East Nichols streets in Welsh. A consent to search was obtained and narcotics were found in the vehicle.

Deputies arrested Megan Colleen Lott, 41, of Jennings, for possession of CDS II, possession of CDS IV, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice, illegal use of CDS in the presence of minors and outstanding contempt of court warrant.

The driver of the Camaro, Brittany Skye Marie Legros, 33, of Roanoke, was released on citation.

