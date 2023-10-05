Touchdown Live Game of the Week preview - Barbe Buccaneers

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Barbe Buccaneers come into week six with a record of 2-3 after falling to the Southside Sharks in week five, but they’re going to have to put that behind them as they face their greatest rival; the Sulphur Golden Tors. It’s a rivalry that has spanned decades and Barbe Head Coach Dennis ‘Skeet’ Owens knows how much is riding on this game.

“It’s obviously a rivalry game, they’ve actually won the last two so it means quite a bit to the area, and our kids are motivated and ready to work so it’s always good to win your rivalry game,” Owens said.

Last season the Buccaneers fell to the Tors 29-28 on their home turf and have dropped three of the last four meetings, but this year the Bucs have had this one marked on their calendar and are ready to put it all on the line.

“It means everything, it’s do or die out there, they beat us last year, it was a heartbreaking game, it was tough man, but this year we’re going to come out there and give it everything we’ve got because it means everything to us,” Barbe tight end/quarterback Collin Harris said.

“It’s been huge, I’ve known about them playing in Sulphur since I was little,” Barbe free safety Jack Sonnier said.

With a matchup that carries so much history, Coach Owens believes it’s anyone’s game it just depends on who wants it more.

“It doesn’t matter whether the records are 1-9 or 9-1, you’re going to get a war, so it doesn’t matter, it’s just about execution and effort,” Owens said.

Coach Owens is aware of the weapons Sulphur has, and for his team to win Friday night they will have to play at their very best.

“Of course, they got (J.D.) Lafleur, the tight end he’s a good player, their receivers outside they’re capable they can run and catch I think he is leading the area in passing yards and receiving yardage, their defense is scrappy they play hard and that’s the thing they’re gonna play hard and we have to match their intensity and hopefully we can do that,” Owens said.

