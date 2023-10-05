TDL WEEK 5: Seven games Thursday night

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Week 5 of the high school football season begins with seven games Thursday night.

Join the KPLC sports team during Nightcast for a recap of tonight’s games.

THURSDAY, OCT. 5

DISTRICT 3-4A

LaGrange at DeRidder

Washington-Marion at Leesville

DISTRICT 3-3A

Iowa at South Beauregard

DISTRICT 5-2A

Grand Lake at Welsh

DeQuincy at Vinton

DISTRICT 5-1A

Oberlin at East Beauregard

Elton at Gueydan

FRIDAY, OCT. 6

GAME OF THE WEEK: Barbe at Sulphur (3-5A)

DISTRICT 3-5A

Sam Houston at Acadiana

DISTRICT 3-3A

St. Louis at Westlake

Jennings at Kinder

DISTRICT 4-3A

Northwest at Iota

DISTRICT 4-2A

Menard at Pickering

Oakdale at Avoyelles

DISTRICT 5-2A

Lake Arthur at Notre Dame

DISTRICT 5-1A

Hamilton Christian at Basile

NON-DISTRICT

Logansport at Rosepine

Highland Baptist at Merryville

