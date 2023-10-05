TDL WEEK 5: Seven games Thursday night

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Week 5 of the high school football season begins with seven games Thursday night.

Join the KPLC sports team during Nightcast for a recap of tonight’s games.

THURSDAY, OCT. 5

DISTRICT 3-4A

  • LaGrange at DeRidder
  • Washington-Marion at Leesville

DISTRICT 3-3A

  • Iowa at South Beauregard

DISTRICT 5-2A

  • Grand Lake at Welsh
  • DeQuincy at Vinton

DISTRICT 5-1A

  • Oberlin at East Beauregard
  • Elton at Gueydan

FRIDAY, OCT. 6

GAME OF THE WEEK: Barbe at Sulphur (3-5A)

DISTRICT 3-5A

  • Sam Houston at Acadiana

DISTRICT 3-3A

  • St. Louis at Westlake
  • Jennings at Kinder

DISTRICT 4-3A

  • Northwest at Iota

DISTRICT 4-2A

  • Menard at Pickering
  • Oakdale at Avoyelles

DISTRICT 5-2A

  • Lake Arthur at Notre Dame

DISTRICT 5-1A

  • Hamilton Christian at Basile

NON-DISTRICT

  • Logansport at Rosepine
  • Highland Baptist at Merryville

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Football

Touchdown Live Game of the Week Preview - Barbe Buccaneers

Touchdown Live Game of the Week Preview - Barbe Buccaneers

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Devon Distefano
The Barbe Buccaneers come into week six with a record of 2-3 after falling to the Southside Sharks in week five, but they’re going to have to put that behind them as they face their greatest rival; the Sulphur Golden Tors.

Football

Touchdown Live Game of the Week Preview - Barbe Buccaneers

Touchdown Live Game of the Week preview - Barbe Buccaneers

Updated: 18 hours ago

Football

Touchdown Live Game of the Week - Sulphur Preview

Touchdown Live Game of the Week - Sulphur Preview

Updated: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT
|
By Justin Margolius
Sulphur is coming into week six of the high school football season with a chip on their shoulder as they head into one of their biggest games of the season against the Barbe Buccaneers.

Football

Touchdown Live Game of the Week - Sulphur Preview

Touchdown Live Game of the Week - Sulphur Preview

Updated: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT

Latest News

Football

Week Six Touchdown Live Matchups, and Sonic Game of the Week

Week Six Touchdown Live Matchups, and Sonic Game of the Week

Updated: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:32 PM CDT
|
By Justin Margolius
Week Five Touchdown Live Matchups, and Sonic Game of the Week

Football

Week Six Touchdown Live Matchups, and Sonic Game of the Week

Week Six Touchdown Live Matchups, and Sonic Game of the Week

Updated: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:22 PM CDT

Football

Week Five Touchdown Live Matchups, and Sonic Game of the Week

SWLA 2023 Week Five High School Football Standings

Updated: Sep. 30, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT
|
By Matthew Travis and Justin Margolius
We are through two weeks of high school football action here in Southwest Louisiana, and through two weeks here are what the standings look like

Football

TDL Week 5: 5-1A roundup

TDL Week 5: 5-1A roundup

Updated: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT

Football

TDL Week 5: Class 4A roundup

TDL Week 5: Class 4A roundup

Updated: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT

Football

TDL Week 5: 2A roundup

TDL Week 5: 2A roundup

Updated: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT