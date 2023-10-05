TDL WEEK 5: Seven games Thursday night
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Week 5 of the high school football season begins with seven games Thursday night.
THURSDAY, OCT. 5
DISTRICT 3-4A
- LaGrange at DeRidder
- Washington-Marion at Leesville
DISTRICT 3-3A
- Iowa at South Beauregard
DISTRICT 5-2A
- Grand Lake at Welsh
- DeQuincy at Vinton
DISTRICT 5-1A
- Oberlin at East Beauregard
- Elton at Gueydan
FRIDAY, OCT. 6
GAME OF THE WEEK: Barbe at Sulphur (3-5A)
DISTRICT 3-5A
- Sam Houston at Acadiana
DISTRICT 3-3A
- St. Louis at Westlake
- Jennings at Kinder
DISTRICT 4-3A
- Northwest at Iota
DISTRICT 4-2A
- Menard at Pickering
- Oakdale at Avoyelles
DISTRICT 5-2A
- Lake Arthur at Notre Dame
DISTRICT 5-1A
- Hamilton Christian at Basile
NON-DISTRICT
- Logansport at Rosepine
- Highland Baptist at Merryville
