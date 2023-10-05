50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 4, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 4, 2023.

David James Normand, 60, Pineville: Solicitation on a highway; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; revocation of parole.

Johnny Lee Vizia, 64, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; revocation of parole.

Ashley Rae Turner, 39, Orange, TX: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.

Wayne Gurtwood Stains, 32, Lake Charles: In park after hours; out of state detainer.

Christopher David Trombatore, 36, Lake Charles: Theft under $25,000.

Jeremy Dwayne Tillman, 35, Starks: Possession of stolen things under $1,000.

Robert Earl Davis III, 20, Opelousas: Theft under $1,000 (2 charges); burglary (5 charges); theft under $5,000; theft of a firearm; theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; attempted burglary; instate detainer.

Christopher Edward Martin, 48, Lake Charles: Trespassing; aggravated assault with a firearm; contempt of court.

Gregory Michael Ellis, 41, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; resisting an officer; out of state detainer (2 charges).

Caleb David Nugent, 19, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Jeromie Dion Harrison, 24, Lake Charles: Battery of a police officer; possession of synthetic marijuana; use of a Schedule drug in the presence of a minor; obstruction of a public passage; threatening a public official; child must be properly restrained in a vehicle.

