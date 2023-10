LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A structure that burned on 12th Street in Lake Charles is 90 percent contained, according to the Lake Charles Fire Department.

Fire officials received the call shortly after 1 p.m. on Thursday of a fire in the 800 block on 12th Street.

Lake Charles Fire said the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

