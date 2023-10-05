Preparing children with autism for Halloween fun

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Halloween is time for fun and spookiness for everyone, but some aspects of the holiday can be overstimulating for children with autism.

From large crowds to loud noises, many things we experience during Halloween festivities can be overstimulating for children on the autism spectrum.

Nicole Ardoin has a six-year-old son with autism, and she said Halloween in the past was a little difficult for them.

“Wearing a mask or wearing anything on his face was really hard, so a lot of times costume pieces were missing, so it didn’t give the full effect,” Ardoin said.

She said her son has some communication delays.

“He also wouldn’t communicate and say things like trick or treat or thank you, which most people do expect before giving a piece of candy to a child,” Ardoin said.

There are ways to help, Melissa Raymond, director of Milestones Behavioral Services, said practicing Halloween events ahead of time can prepare the child for the day.

“At Milestones, we have our student that want to participate, bring their costumes weeks in advance to start practice wearing them,” Raymond said.

She said there are sensory accommodations that can be implemented, like the time of day you bring your child to trick or treat.

“You may want to go when there is still light out, then you’ll have less flashing lights, usually a smaller crowd and that seems to help as well,” Raymond said.

If you notice your child may not be interested in trick or treating, there are alternatives.

“It’s always fun to make some fun Halloween-themed food, play some games at home, ring toss, throwing pumpkins in the basket, painting pumpkins, carving pumpkins, there are lots of ways you can celebrate at home and still make the holiday special,” Raymond said.

An additional tip Raymond gives is the more praise you give your child for desired behaviors, the more fun both of you will have.

Raymond said getting a wagon may also help with sensory accommodations.

“Another thing to consider is bringing a wagon trick or treating, that way the child can still participate, but if they don’t want to be in the crowd. That’s okay even if they don’t want to go up to the doors and say trick or treat, they can still be a part of it.”

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.