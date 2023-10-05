50/50 Thursdays
Pitkin woman arrested a second time for obstruction of justice

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KPLC) - Investigators with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Enforcement Division arrested a Pitkin woman for a second time for obstruction of justice on Sept. 28.

Laura McLaughlin, 49, was arrested on four counts of simple arson and one count of obstruction of justice on Sept. 22 in connection to the HWY 113 wildfire in Rapides Parish that spread into Vernon Parish.

McLaughlin was taken into custody in Vernon Parish again on Sept. 28 for an additional count of obstruction of justice, and she was transported to the Rapides Parish Jail. McLaughlin later posted bond, which was set at $5,000.

A representative of LDAF said the obstruction of justice charge stems from McLaughlin’s failure to produce evidence to law enforcement agents that was requested in a search warrant on two occasions.

