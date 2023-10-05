50/50 Thursdays
Philippe moving north in the Atlantic, watching a new tropical wave in the far east

By Joseph Enk
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tropical Storm Philippe is slowly moving north away from the Leeward and Virgin Islands. Phillipe is located about 350 miles NNW of the Leeward islands, as it gets ready to pick up some speed.

Tropical Storm Philippe
Tropical Storm Philippe(KPLC)

Over the next few days, Philippe will begin accelerating some and might see a little strengthening as it heads generally north into the open Atlantic, steered by an upper-level trough. Philippe poses no threat to SWLA, but models are split on exactly which path it could take over or near Bermuda.

Tropical Storm Philippe
Tropical Storm Philippe(KPLC)

Elsewhere in the tropics, we are watching a fresh tropical wave getting ready to leave African coastline. Some slow development is possible over the next week, but chances are low for the time being.

Tropical Outlook
Tropical Outlook(KPLC)

